robots-cover-smallRobots are increasingly capable of performing tasks that were previously relied on human hands. This robotic revolution is propelled by technological advances in automation, engineering, energy storage, AI and machine learning. Already, the number of robots in use worldwide multiplied three-fold over the past two decades, to 2.25 million.
Trends suggest the global stock of robots will multiply even faster in the next 20 years, reaching as many as 20 million by 2030, with 14 million in China alone. 
This increase will be challenging for governments and policy-makers as it will impact the economy, the workplace and society.
As a result of robotization, tens of millions of jobs will be lost, especially in poorer local economies that rely on lower-skilled workers. This will therefore translate to an increase in income inequality. However, the rise of robots will also be beneficial in terms of productivity and economic growth, leading to the creation of new jobs.

Since 2010, the global stock of robots in industry has more than doubled: as many robots were installed in the past four years as over the eight previous. Approximately every third robot worldwide is now installed in China, which accounts for around one-fifth of the world’s total stock of robots. Download the report to learn more.

Our Robot Vulnerability Index highlights specific regions that are at highest risk of labour disruption—but also reveals some common patterns across regions. This index help identify which regions within our chosen economies (the US, Germany, UK, France, Japan, South Korea and Australia) will be hardest hit by the ongoing automation of the manufacturing sector. Download the report to learn more.

