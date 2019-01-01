Since 2010, the global stock of robots in industry has more than doubled: as many robots were installed in the past four years as over the eight previous. Approximately every third robot worldwide is now installed in China, which accounts for around one-fifth of the world’s total stock of robots. Download the report to learn more.
Our Robot Vulnerability Index highlights specific regions that are at highest risk of labour disruption—but also reveals some common patterns across regions. This index help identify which regions within our chosen economies (the US, Germany, UK, France, Japan, South Korea and Australia) will be hardest hit by the ongoing automation of the manufacturing sector. Download the report to learn more.